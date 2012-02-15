People Are Lining Up To Live In This Converted Candy Factory In Brooklyn

Photo: Courtesy of Quinn & Co

Sales will commence this Thursday for lofts in the recently converted Peaks Mason Mints Factory on 20 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, Joseph De Avila reports for The Wall Street Journal.Built in 1885, the building originally served as a candy factory; from the 1970s until 2004, it was under a Mitchell-Lama program, housing artists; and since 2007, it has gone through the hands of a couple of developers, finally ending up with Canyon-Johnson Urban Fund, De Avile writes.



Prices for the condominiums range from $450,000 to $2.6 million, a representative for the building said. Canyon-Johnson is currently building another building adjacent to the factory, according to De Avile.

We’ve rounded up some renderings so you can decide if you’d like to join this building’s reportedly 800-applicant waiting list.

