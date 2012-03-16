People Are Less Likely To Lie On Their LinkedIn Resumes

Photo: bsdfm via flickr

Even though most people tend to exaggerate on their resumes, they are less inclined to lie as much on a professional network such as LinkedIn. A study conducted by Cornell University required 119 randomly selected college students to create a traditional and LinkedIn resume and found that candidates were more honest on LinkedIn about their work experiences.



The researchers found that 98 per cent of participants said they lie at least once on their LinkedIn profiles and the highest number of lies was eight, but these were not “outright lies,” but exaggerations of the truth. For example, they “found ways to make themselves look better” by fibbing about interests and hobbies, which are much harder to prove, says Jamie Guillory, lead author of the study.

On average, the participants lied nearly three times on their profiles, but this is not as serious as the lies they told on their traditional resumes, which the study says tend to be about work experience and other skills related to your ability to perform duties.

This shift in honesty is probably because it’s much easier to get caught lying on a public, online setting that often connects you to your past colleagues and employers (via USA Today).

DON’T MISS: 11 things you should never put on your resume>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.