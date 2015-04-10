People are less interested in the Apple Watch than anything the company has launched before

The Apple Watch is less interesting than pretty much anything Apple have released in recent years.

Don’t take our word for it — have a look at the search data.

Figures released by investment banking giant UBS show that, at least in terms of Google searches, people are less bothered about the Apple Watch than pretty much anything the company has previously announced. In terms of searches in the three weeks before launch, the world was more interested in the Kindle Fire 2, Verizon Droid, PS Vita and Wii Fit.

The Watch isn’t even a close competitor with Apple’s phone or iPad releases.

Here’s how that looks:

Despite that, it’s worth mentioning that UBS analysts are still pretty bullish about the Watch, suggesting that it will be a small-scale time saver. People might take some time to learn to enjoy it, but they will:

The Watch is designed for 5-10 second use. Because saving time through notifications and glances is a primary benefit, the impact of the Watch may be cumulative. The newness of the interface will require at least a few days to get used to, and the nuances of time-saving could take weeks. Consequently, word-of-mouth may improve with usage. Of course, the Watch will improve over time with more sophisticated health capabilities especially interesting. Longer term we expect the Watch to become an important way to interact with the Internet of Things. Early examples are opening a hotel door or using Apple Pay. As sensors surround us, there will an advantage to having an external wearable that is a direct interface.

But the country-by-country breakdown makes it seem like there isn’t anywhere that the Watch has peaked peoples’ interest. In the United Kingdom, there’s not a huge amount of interest:

In Japan you can see the same thing:

And in China you get pretty much exactly the same picture:

