This Was The Black Friday Deal That Caused People To Line Up For Hours In Front Of Best Buy

People go bonkers over a good Black Friday deal. Sometimes, it’ll even bring out the ugly side of humanity.So why do people do it? Basically, because they want the crack at a doorbuster deal.
Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn told Dow Jones that the monster deal at Best Buy that had people lining up was this: a Sharp 42″ LCD HDTV.
Originally priced at $499.99, Best Buy is selling it for $199.99. The $300 in savings represents a huge 60% discount.
Here are some of the specs:
- 1080p resolution
- 60Hz screen refresh rate
- 4 HDMI inputs
- 43.6 lbs
Provided you didn’t get pepper-sprayed or anything, and you actually got it, then perhaps the case could be made that it was worthwhile.
