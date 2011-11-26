This Was The Black Friday Deal That Caused People To Line Up For Hours In Front Of Best Buy

Sam Ro
Photo: Best Buy

People go bonkers over a good Black Friday deal.  Sometimes, it’ll even bring out the ugly side of humanity.So why do people do it? Basically, because they want the crack at a doorbuster deal.

Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn told Dow Jones that the monster deal at Best Buy that had people lining up was this: a Sharp 42″ LCD HDTV.

Originally priced at $499.99, Best Buy is selling it for $199.99.  The $300 in savings represents a huge 60% discount.

Here are some of the specs:

  • 1080p resolution
  • 60Hz screen refresh rate
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 43.6 lbs

Provided you didn’t get pepper-sprayed or anything, and you actually got it, then perhaps the case could be made that it was worthwhile.

