People are going insane over this Chick-fil-A ad for unlimited nuggets -- but there's a huge catch

People are buzzing on social media over a new Chick-fil-A ad offering all-you-can-eat chicken nuggets and waffle fries on Friday.

A photo of the ad has gone viral on Facebook with more than 150,000 shares.

But before Chick-fil-A fans start camping out outside restaurants across the nation, there’s something important they should know: the promotion is only being held at a single restaurant in Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

That information was somehow overlooked by the droves of people sharing the ad, and now hundreds of thousands of Chick-fil-A fans believe they can get free nuggets at any Chick-fil-A location on Friday.

The promotion is being held at a St. Pete Beach Chick-fil-A between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. It includes all-you-can-eat nuggets and waffle fries and endless soda refills for $US12.99 for adults and $US8.99 for kids.

An employee at the St. Pete Beach Chick-fil-A told Business Insider that the restaurant got hundreds of calls about the promotion on Wednesday.

He said they are expecting a huge turnout, and warned that customers should expect heavy traffic getting to the restaurant and a long wait for food.

Out of concern for an unmanageable turnout, the restaurant has actually removed its ad for the promotion from Facebook.

But pictures of the ad are still being widely shared.

Here’s the ad that’s causing the confusion:

PostbyJoshua Cruz.

Hundreds of people are talking about the promotion on Twitter.

@ChickfilA I think its safe to say we all wanna know is there really gonna be all you can eat nuggets on october 30th? Or is it really fake?

— Letty Moreno (@Lettylogic) October 28, 2015

DOES ANYONE KNOW IF ITS ALL U CAN EAT NUGGETS AT CHICKFILA IN ROCK HILL FRIDAY FOR $US13???????

— L I L L I C A S E Y (@lillicasey) October 28, 2015

@ChickfilA is it true that Friday is all you can eat chicken nuggets for $US12.99??? ????????????

— kayla (@kaylareee) October 28, 2015

PSA ALL YOU CAN EAT NUGGETS AND WAFFLE FRIES AT @CHICKFILA ON OCTOBER 30

— Marnie Cromwell (@HuntsvegasMiss) October 27, 2015

So I have two dates this weekend would it be bad to goto ChickFilA for the all you can eat nuggets n waffle fries? Would that be a bad date?

— Alex (@INeedVisine) October 27, 2015

Who’s coming to chickfila with me on Friday for all you can eat nuggets !!!!!!

— Lara Copas (@laraashley27) October 28, 2015

All day today; “HEY ASHLIE DOES CHICKFILA REALLY HAVE UNLIMITED NUGGETS FRIDAY”

— ash Xx (@Ashlie5SOS) October 28, 2015

