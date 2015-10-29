People are going insane over this Chick-fil-A ad for unlimited nuggets -- but there's a huge catch

Hayley Peterson
Chick fil AFacebook/Chick-fil-A St. Pete Beach

People are buzzing on social media over a new Chick-fil-A ad offering all-you-can-eat chicken nuggets and waffle fries on Friday.

A photo of the ad has gone viral on Facebook with more than 150,000 shares.

But before Chick-fil-A fans start camping out outside restaurants across the nation, there’s something important they should know: the promotion is only being held at a single restaurant in Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reports

That information was somehow overlooked by the droves of people sharing the ad, and now hundreds of thousands of Chick-fil-A fans believe they can get free nuggets at any Chick-fil-A location on Friday.

The promotion is being held at a St. Pete Beach Chick-fil-A between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. It includes all-you-can-eat nuggets and waffle fries and endless soda refills for $US12.99 for adults and $US8.99 for kids. 

An employee at the St. Pete Beach Chick-fil-A told Business Insider that the restaurant got hundreds of calls about the promotion on Wednesday.

He said they are expecting a huge turnout, and warned that customers should expect heavy traffic getting to the restaurant and a long wait for food.

Out of concern for an unmanageable turnout, the restaurant has actually removed its ad for the promotion from Facebook.

But pictures of the ad are still being widely shared.

Here’s the ad that’s causing the confusion: 

PostbyJoshua Cruz.

Hundreds of people are talking about the promotion on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

