This Project Is Going Absolutely Bonkers On Kickstarter, Raising $US101,000 In 29 Hours

How about a night light that hooks to an electrical outlet but doesn’t take up a plug, turns on automatically and lasts for up to 25 years? A Utah electrician invented such a device, and hoped to raise $US12,000 on Kickstarter to produce it.

And people are going crazy for it.

In just over a day, the project zoomed to popularity, gaining over 2,000 backers and raising over $US101,000.

And the money keeps pouring in. In the time that it took to write this post, the project gained about 200 more backers who pledged another $US2,000.

The SnapRays GuideLight replaces a standard electrical outlet cover plate. The light draws a tiny bit of power from the outlet, but doesn’t require messing with wiring or batteries to install. Unscrew the current plat and snap on the GuideLight.

The lights switch on automatically when the room gets dark and turn off by themselves, too. It costs about 10 cents a year in electricity to use, its maker says.

This story is a reminder that you don’t have to think of something amazing and never been seen before to be successful. Sometimes the best ideas are simple improvements on everyday objects.

The GuildeLight was created by a Jeremy Smith who spent a couple of years designing and engineering the outlet-cover night light.

Here’s the promo video to give you a better idea of why people are going nuts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.