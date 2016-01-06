People are getting tired of buying new devices --  and this chart proves it

While the tech world will be watching all the new gadgets debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, regular consumers may not be so excited about it.

In fact, according to a new survey by Accenture, charted for us by Statista, consumers are increasingly growing bored with new technology, and less people are planning to buy new devices this year.

Of the 28,000 consumers surveyed, only 48% said they’re planning to get a new smartphone this year, down 9 percentage points from last year. The decline in interest is seen in other products, as well, including laptops, TVs, and tablets.

Perhaps the bigger concern is that new types of gadgets, like wearable devices and personal drones, are not filling the gap, either. Only 13% of the respondents said they’re planning to buy a smartwatch this year, while there’s almost no increase in the percentage of people planning to buy new devices in wearables, connected devices, or personal drones.

But Accenture noted that consumer gadgets are not entirely doomed, and the growth will eventually come once companies figure out how to meet the consumers’ most fundamental needs.

“Growth in new categories will happen — and when it does it can happen very quickly — but the industry needs to move NOW to drive its next phase of growth,” it said.

