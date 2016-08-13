Kendall Jenner is on the cover of Vogue --  and people are furious

Kendall Jenner is on the cover of the September edition of Vogue, a milestone for any model.

But as with most things Kardashian/Jenner, there’s some backlash: lots of people aren’t pleased that Vogue — the beacon of all things high fashion — decided to put Jenner on the cover of its fashion Bible.

People have taken to Vogue’s Facebook page to write furious comments.

Here’s what some angry Vogue fans said:

“Wait…I thought Vogue had taste.”

“Anna [Wintour] famously did not even let swimsuit or lingerie models in her magazine for years, (heidi, tyra, adriana, alessandra, candice, miranda have not been on the cover one time) yet she accepts reality stars suddenly?”

“I can’t stomach the Kardashian people, but this certainly reflects the times we live in. I look forward to the whole “instagram model” thing just dying.”

“Anna has always said that Vogue is supposed to reflect the times we live in. Hopefully this period ends- quickly. To her credit though, at least she isn’t serving high priced catalogue, she’s actually giving some attitude.”

There’s more.

“Is nothing sacred anymore?!?! I’m already considering cancelling my subscription to “Allure” after they put Kylie Jenner on the cover, and now, perhaps, I need to re-think my 25-year subscription to “Vogue.”

“Guess I won’t be buying it this year and I have loved the Sept. Issue since it had real models of the super calibre on its cover.”

“Just makes me sick. Until Vogue stops orgasming over some Kendalls and Gigis, I’m off the subscription.”

“Well – I won’t be buying that issue…..really Vogue? why not just merge with US Weekly?

“The day Vogue died!”

Disgrace to the humanity. Anna has lost it. It’s time to go.”

There are even more furious comments on Instagram and Twitter, with some people using the hashtag #RipVogue.

#ripVogue Vogue died when it put Kanye on the cover. Putting Kendall on its cover is its zombie corpse walking off a cliff.

— Darth Selena (@MCartana2) August 12, 2016

Some people have been defending Jenner.

“What is up with all the hate?” One commenter wrote on Facebook. “Aren’t women supposed to support one another?”

“Very happy for her for achieving a dream,” another wrote. “Happy for anyone that does and she’s a very beautiful girl.”

When her half sister Kim covered Vogue with Kanye West in 2014, there was backlash, too.

This is not the first time Jenner has faced backlash for her rise to prominence. In fact, top models Rebecca Romijn and Stephanie Seymour (who later apologised on Instagram) have blasted Jenner and her model pal Gigi Hadid.

Jenner fired back with a message to people on her website, telling haters that “If you’re going to tell us not to be in “your moment,” then don’t be in mine! This moment is all about being supportive — NOT cyberbullying. But, if you choose to be a cyberbully, I’m going to stick up for myself.”

