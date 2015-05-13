People are fuming that only $30 million has been allocated to domestic violence campaigns

Photo: Xavi Gomez/Cover/ Getty.

Last night The Project co-host Waleed Aly ignited Twitter with his pre-budget speech on domestic violence.

A video of the monologue prompted more than 680 retweets since it was uploaded, while many more have tweeted about the segment using the hashtag #showmethemoney.

“I’d like to put my hand up on behalf of a group of Australians who might be unable to or are too afraid to, or when they do ask for help, they’re too often turned away,” Aly said.

“I’m talking about Australian women, who are regularly beaten, abused and killed by Australian men, usually their partners.”

18,631 calls to the domestic violence hotline 1800 RESPECT went unanswered last year, “They reached out and were turned away,” he said.

According to Aly, the hotline needs $2.8 million annually to operate.

Waleed Aly absolutely nails it on @theprojecttv tonight on the national emergency we should all be talking about. #showmethemoney — AWHN (@AWHealthNetwork) May 12, 2015

Everyone needs to watch this video on domestic violence to help get funding from Abbott govt via #ShowMeTheMoney https://t.co/f5U3ZgsqWm — Stephanie Rice (@stephrice88) May 12, 2015

RESPECT Waleed & @theprojecttv on this piece that aired last night. Watching this morning from USA #ShowMeTheMoney X https://t.co/NJyaS705KB — The Veronicas (@TheVeronicas) May 12, 2015

Here’s the video in full.

Following the TV program, the federal budget revealed the government has set aside $30 million to establish a joint fund for a national awareness campaign.

“The national awareness campaign is one of the initiatives the Commonwealth will work with state and territory governments on as part of the 2015 COAG agenda to reduce violence against women and children,” reads a press release from Tony Abbott, the minister for women, in March.

Victorian Police Commissioner Ken Lay and the 2015 Australian of the Year, Rosie Batty, are members of the Advisory Panel to COAG on reducing violence against women and children.

However, the $30 million has many commentators questioning the “meagre” funding.

This morning on The Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson tore shreds off Hockey saying, “Not supporting the national hotline, not women’s refuges, which have had funding stripped and not homeless shelters but $1.2 billion for terrorism.”

“Do you really think you have your priorities right when it comes to women in these situations?” she continued.

“We’ve got a national crisis when it comes to women dying through acts of violence and you’ve only given $30 million to that.”

While Hockey acknowledged there would be “more to come” for domestic violence, he did not back down on the emphasis the budget put on anti-terrorism measures.

“There is no apologies from us at all Lisa for standing very firm and giving our counter-intelligence agencies all the resources they need to protect our country,” he said.

This year’s measures are a far cry from the $100 million that was allocated towards the strategy in 2014-2015 as part of the Government’s second action plan to tackle the issue of violence against women.

Even then women’s groups told a Senate inquiry there wasn’t enough local funding to help women in need of support and that the strategy lacked the detail to produce meaningful results. Read more on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.