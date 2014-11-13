People Are Freaking Out Over Twitter's Clunky Description Of Itself

AP Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter unveiled a new statement about what it wants to be, and it’s a real head-scratcher.

The social media company put out a new strategy statement that reads:

Reach the largest daily audience in the world by connecting everyone to their world via our information sharing and distribution platform products and be one of the top revenue generating Internet companies in the world.

If you were confused by that statement, you’re not alone:

Twitter should have hired a tech blogger to write its mission statement in the world.

— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) November 12, 2014

twitter’s new mission statement reads like an official declaration that it is very bad now pic.twitter.com/kXfKTuL9MI

— matt (@mattbuchanan) November 12, 2014

oof RT @dkberman: Twitter’s new mission statement: 35 words, 62 syllables, 4 clauses, 2 grammatical errors. pic.twitter.com/2hb2wUWgDD

— Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 12, 2014

But that’s not their actual mission statement, according to a Twitter spokesperson:

@fmanjoo This is a strategy statement, not a mission statement. Different things.

— Jim Prosser (@jimprosser) November 12, 2014

Their actual mission statement, which can be found here, reads:

Our mission: To give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.

That’s hardly eloquent prose, but it’s not nearly as awkward as their strategy statement.

