People Are Freaking Out Over Twitter's Clunky Description Of Itself

Sam Colt
Dick CostoloAPTwitter CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter unveiled a new statement about what it wants to be, and it’s a real head-scratcher.

The social media company put out a new strategy statement that reads:

Reach the largest daily audience in the world by connecting everyone to their world via our information sharing and distribution platform products and be one of the top revenue generating Internet companies in the world.

If you were confused by that statement, you’re not alone:

But that’s not their actual mission statement, according to a Twitter spokesperson:

 Their actual mission statement, which can be found here, reads:

Our mission: To give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.

That’s hardly eloquent prose, but it’s not nearly as awkward as their strategy statement.  

