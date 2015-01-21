People Are Freaking Out Over Responses To 'American Sniper'

Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper”, based on the life of former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, the deadliest sniper in US military history, posted a record-smashing $US89.5 million opening weekend.

After earning six Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best actor, the film has politically divided audiences.

Comedian Seth Rogen likened the film to depictions of Nazi propaganda in the film “Inglourious Basterds.” At least one prominent billboard in Los Angeles was defaced with the word “murder.”

And Kyle’s widow has canceled some interviews following criticism.

Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted to his 1.8 million followers that snipers are “cowards” and later said Bradley Cooper’s performance was “awesome” in a Facebook post.

My uncle killed by sniper in WW2. We were taught snipers were cowards. Will shoot u in the back. Snipers aren’t heroes. And invaders r worse

— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 18, 2015

Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped into Moore:

Michael Moore should spend a few weeks with ISIS and Boko Haram. Then he might [email protected] I am proud of our defenders.

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 19, 2015

Starring Bradley Cooper, the film is based on the true story of Navy SEAL sharpshooter Chris Kyle, who is credited with 225 enemy kills, making him the most lethal US sniper ever. After 4-tours in Iraq Kyle was shot point blank by Eddie Ray Routh, a soldier suffering from PTSD.

Cooper has a much different view of the film than critics.

“We need to pay attention to our vets. It doesn’t go any farther than that,” Cooper said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“It’s not a political discussion about war. It’s a discussion about the reality. And the reality is that people are coming home, and we have to take care of them.”

Courtesy of Brandon Webb Photo of Navy SEALs Brandon Webb (left) and Chris Kyle at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas in January 2013.

Former Navy SEAL Sniper instructor Brandon Webb echoes similar sentiments: “The biggest issue is transition from military to civilian life,” Webb said in an interview. “You get one a one-week class and then you’re on your ass.”

Both Webb and Kyle, who knew each other for more than 10 years, both served on SEAL Team 3.

“Chris Kyle was a human being, a Texan, Navy SEAL, father, husband, and a hero to many at a time when we need all the heroes we can get. I knew him to be a good person, regardless of all the bullsh** floating around in the media,” Webb writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.