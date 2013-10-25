People Are Freaking Out About The Green Stuff In Jon Lester's Glove During Game 1 Of The World Series

The Red Sox easily beat the Cardinals in game one of the World Series 8-1 behind the strong pitching performance of Jon Lester. But after a weird green spot was seen in his glove, a lot of people now think Lester was cheating.

There was a spot in Lester’s glove that did appear to be green on television and was easily seen throughout the game. But there is also reason to doubt that Lester was cheating.

First of all, here is one shot of the glove from the game with what appears to be a large green spot…

Lester appeared to touch that spot at least once during the game prior to throwing a pitch. Also notice that when Lester then adjusts his hat, he does not touch his cap with his first finger…



Here it is in slow-motion. It does appear that Lester goes out of his way to touch that spot in his glove with just his first finger…But there is reason to doubt that Lester was up to no good. Why would Lester put something so brightly coloured in his glove and make a spot so large that it was so easy to see?

But here is an AP photograph of the glove showing that the spot may not have been as brightly coloured as it appeared on television. However, this photo does nothing to dispel the thought that something was on the glove that did not belong there…

We will probably never know if Lester was cheating during the World Series. At the very least there is reason to be suspicious. However, there is also reason to doubt he was up to no good.

