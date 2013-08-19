Before Your Lose Your Mind Over Apple's Forthcoming Gold IPhone, Remember That Steve Jobs Released These Nasty Computers...

Apple is completely doomed and hosed because it is releasing a gold iPhone.

As a result people are over reacting and losing their minds suggesting this is a bad sign for the future of Apple.

Before anyone goes too far with all of this, first of all, remember it’s just one phone with a new colour that some people might like. If they don’t like it, then Apple will stop making it. No big whoop.

And second of all, for all about Apple’s “focus,” and simple product line, it has been known to experiment with colour.

As someone pointed out on Twitter, Steve Jobs gave these ugly iMacs the green light.

There is no way a gold iPhone will look as bad as these things:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.