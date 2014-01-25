Americans Are Moving Out Of New Jersey Faster Than Any Other State

REUTERS/Chip East Traffic on the Garden State Parkway

New Jersey has now taken the top spot among states that saw net outbound moves for three of the past four years, according to United Van Lines.

The Garden State registered 63.5% of its total moves as outbound, compared with just 36.5% inbound.

The trend predates Superstorm Sandy, which hit in October 2012. United’s data show Jersey has been in the top 3 since at least 2006 — and in fact has seen net outbound moves each of the past 37 years.

Here’s Jersey’s “outbound” migration ranking history for the past few years —

2013 — 1

2012 — 1 2011 — 2 2010 — 1 2009 — 3 2008 — 3 2007 — 3 2006 — 3

Illinois and New York came in second and third for greatest percentage of outbound moves in 2013.

Here’s the full map:

