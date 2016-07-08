People say they are exercising more than ever thanks to 'Pokémon GO'

Nina Godlewski
Pokemon Go launch trailer screenshotYouTube/The Official Pokémon Channel/NianticThe new ‘Pokémon GO’ game encourages players to get moving to ‘catch ’em all.’

Pokémon fans worldwide have been spending hours playing the new “Pokémon GO” game that was just released on IOS and Android smartphones.

Unlike other handheld games, this one requires players leave the comfort of their homes and go out into the world to catch new Pokémon, get more Pokéballs, and use other features of the game like PokéStops and Gyms. 

The app works by using the GPS technology and the camera in your phone to create a virtual playing space that blends the world of Pokémon with reality, using real-life landmarks and places as key locations in gameplay.

Players must walk around either their neighbourhood or beyond to advance in the game, something many gamers aren’t used to. It’s leading some people to realise that thanks to Pokémon Go, they’re exercising much more than they’re used to.

Many have taken to Twitter to proudly announce how much they walked while playing the game, or how long it had been since they left their home prior to leaving in the name of Pokémon. 

Their dogs are getting more exercise, too.

And while people are walking about, they’re also discovering places they have never noticed before. 

The game has only been available for a short time, and it still has some kinks that need working out, like a lack of warnings when it comes to crossing streets and busy traffic. Still, so far the reaction on Twitter has been mostly positive. Many people have been motivated to get up and go for the first time in a while, leaving consumers with the idea that the game is living up to its name. 

NOW WATCH: Nintendo’s got a new, free ‘Pokémon’ game launching in 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.