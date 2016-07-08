People say they are exercising more than ever thanks to 'Pokémon GO'

YouTube/The Official Pokémon Channel/Niantic The new ‘Pokémon GO’ game encourages players to get moving to ‘catch ’em all.’

Pokémon fans worldwide have been spending hours playing the new “Pokémon GO” game that was just released on IOS and Android smartphones.

Unlike other handheld games, this one requires players leave the comfort of their homes and go out into the world to catch new Pokémon, get more Pokéballs, and use other features of the game like PokéStops and Gyms.

The app works by using the GPS technology and the camera in your phone to create a virtual playing space that blends the world of Pokémon with reality, using real-life landmarks and places as key locations in gameplay.

Players must walk around either their neighbourhood or beyond to advance in the game, something many gamers aren’t used to. It’s leading some people to realise that thanks to Pokémon Go, they’re exercising much more than they’re used to.

Just went on a walk for the first time in months because of the new Pokemon iPhone VR game. Not sure what that means for humanity.

— Riley Donovan (@riguyisfly) July 7, 2016

Many have taken to Twitter to proudly announce how much they walked while playing the game, or how long it had been since they left their home prior to leaving in the name of Pokémon.

I’m actually going to leave my house for the first time in nearly two weeks to catch Pokemon

— 『elizabeth』 (@flowerboyjin) July 7, 2016

Pokémon GO is destroying my life but is also my main source of exercise.

— Sam Cosgriff (@ezrajaygreen) July 7, 2016

Pokemon go is genius. You’re playing a game and it promotes exercise by making you walk around. Win win

— Weekend Zittle (@IAMSTREMMEL) July 7, 2016

Their dogs are getting more exercise, too.

Pokemon Go finally gives me a reason to walk my dog pic.twitter.com/lbzC5RmI12

— Koofi the Spurs Fan (@Whack_) July 7, 2016

Taking my dog on a walk to disguise the fact that I’m actually playing Pokémon GO pic.twitter.com/eQQ7rN8IXV

— Madison Murphy (@MadisonMurphy21) July 7, 2016

And while people are walking about, they’re also discovering places they have never noticed before.

The coolest thing Pokémon Go has pulled off is making me leave my house long enough to discover gorgeous parks. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/LRWBUHfbrf

— ChaseFace (@ChaseFaceShow) July 7, 2016

The game has only been available for a short time, and it still has some kinks that need working out, like a lack of warnings when it comes to crossing streets and busy traffic. Still, so far the reaction on Twitter has been mostly positive. Many people have been motivated to get up and go for the first time in a while, leaving consumers with the idea that the game is living up to its name.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.