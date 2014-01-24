People Are Dying On NSW Roads In 2014 At Heartbreaking Rates Not Seen In Years

Getty Images

This year there has been an average of one fatality a day on New South Wales roads.

This is up from 12 to 26 deaths during the same period in 2013.

That’s a 116% increase.

It is also 10 more than the 3-year average.

If that’s not enough incentive to slow down this long weekend, the number of extra patrols will be.

Police are warning drivers “to take extreme care this weekend”, with the NSW Deputy Commissioner saying “police will be doing everything within our power to bring down that average.”

Operation Safe Return and NSW Police’s annual Australia Day long weekend traffic-enforcement campaign will be in full force across the state’s roads, as well as specified targeting the “fatal five” contributors to road trauma: fatigue; speed; driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; not wearing a seatbelt; and distraction/inattention.

Police have told The AAP of those killed this year were 15 drivers, 3 passengers, 5 motorcyclists, 2 pedestrians and one bicycle rider.

Double demerits began this morning and will continue until 11.59pm, Monday, January 27.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.