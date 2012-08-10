People Are Calling The Cops Over This Graphic 'Occupy' Billboard

One of the vandalised billboards.

Photo: AP Photo/KVVU, Peter Dawson

Even Vegas, known for flashy billboards and shock-tactic stunts, wasn’t ready for two billboards from the Occupy Vegas movement from which two dummies hang by nooses under the messages “Hope You’re Happy Wall St.” and “Dying For Work.”Police switchboards began to light up as the sun rose Wednesday with calls from concerned commuters driving down Interstate 15, where one of the hanging “men” was displayed.



Lamar Advertising Co. and Clear Channel Outdoor, owners of the two signs, condemn the stunt as an act of vandalism.

Jim Cullinan, Vice President of Communications at Clear Channel Outdoor, released the following statement:

“Clear Channel Outdoor understands today’s challenging economy and the need for this country to create more jobs. Our billboards in Las Vegas and around the country are the most affordable and effective means for small businesses to promote their brands, products and services which in turn creates jobs. We condemn the destructive behaviour against one of our billboards because it is illegal and punishes our advertisers. The damage was fixed immediately, and we will work with law enforcement and the legal system to punish people who engage in this destructive behaviour. This is not an innocent protest, but it is illegal and dangerous behaviour that Clear Channel Outdoor and the industry will not accept.”

While the Occupy Las Vegas movement hasn’t taken credit, here’s their stance on the “street art”:

Photo: Occupy Las Vegas Screen Grab

