People Are Going Crazy For Morgan Freeman's New Obama Ad

Morgan Freeman has lent his voice for an Obama advertisement that is already making waves.



The ad — which was released on Saturday and aired yesterday during football and baseball games — has Freeman narrating over images from Obama’s first term, including the president walking out into a press conference and firefighters watching the news of bin Laden’s death in Times Square.

It was really only a matter of time before Freeman lent his skills to the campaign, as the actor is a top Obama super PAC donor.

Here’s the script, delivered with Freeman’s trademarked gravitas:

Every president inherits challenges, few have faced so many. Four years later our enemies have been brought to justice. Our heroes are coming home. Assembly lines are humming again—there are still challenges to meet, children to educate, a middle class to rebuild but the last thing we should do is turn back now.

The ad has 181,000 views in the single day it has been online, and has garnered nearly 2,000 likes.

Here is the ad:

