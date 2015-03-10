People are freaking out over the new undeletable advert Apple sneaked onto their iPhones

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Apple released the latest update to its mobile operating system, and people aren’t happy about the biggest change.

iOS 8.2 adds in the companion app for the Apple Watch, which Apple talked about in its event on Monday. The app is useful if you have an Apple Watch, as it lets you pair the device with your iPhone.

But the problem is that almost nobody has an Apple Watch, because they’re not on sale yet. So the Apple Watch app is pretty much just an ad for the watch that you can’t delete. It has a bunch of videos showcasing what the Apple Watch can do, and lets you know when you can pre-order one. That’s it.

People are starting to realise what has happened. Here’s a selection of tweets from people who have discovered an ad on their updated iPhone: