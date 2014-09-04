People Are *Already* In Line For The IPhone 6

Looks like people are already lining up for the iPhone 6 in front of New York City’s flagship Fifth Avenue store — six days before Apple makes any announcement and 16 days before any new device is actually expected to hit stores.

Tech investor Dan Benton posted this tweet early Wednesday:

Apple Store on 57th & 5th. Ever seen a line start 6 days early for an Android phone? @tim_cook @MusaTariq pic.twitter.com/eKdkGFAKAG

— Dan Benton (@dcbandor) September 3, 2014

Business Insider confirmed with an Apple Store employee that there were indeed people waiting outside.

“They’re out there and they don’t even know what they’re waiting for yet,” he said. “We haven’t announced anything.”

The new iPhone 6 is rumoured to come in two sizes and feature a more durable screen than its predecessors. Apple will be holding an event for its new device on Sept. 9, which means the phone will likely become available in stores 10 days later.

