Someone is already camping out at an Apple Store -- even though nothing has been announced yet

People camping out outside of Apple Stores is nothing new, but usually the lines start to form after Apple has actually revealed a new device.

Someone has already set up their tent outside of an Apple Store in Sydney, Australia ahead of Apple’s September 9th event, however, according to CNET editor Seamus Byrne, who tweeted out a photo of the camper.

Oh my. Peak Apple. Someone is queuing in Sydney before THEY HAVE EVEN ANNOUNCED ANYTHING!!! pic.twitter.com/G16X0ze8eN

— Seamus Byrne (@seamus) September 8, 2015

In the past, some people have tried to snag the first spot in line outside of Apple Stores in the hopes of being able to promote their startup, brand, or cause with any media exposure.

This also isn’t the earliest we’ve seen people line up before an Apple announcement. Last September, the line in front of Apple’s New York City flagship store on Fifth Avenue began to form six days before Apple revealed the iPhone 6 for the first time — and some 16 days before the iPhone 6 was due to hit stores.

Apple Store on 57th & 5th. Ever seen a line start 6 days early for an Android phone? @tim_cook @MusaTariq pic.twitter.com/eKdkGFAKAG — Dan Benton (@DanBenton) September 3, 2014

This time around, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 6S, an overhauled Apple TV, and a giant-screened “iPad Pro.” You can see our full breakdown of what to expect at Apple’s September 9th event right here.

