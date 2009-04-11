People Actually Cancelled LA Times Subscriptions Over "Southland" Ad

Apparently LA Times staffers weren’t the only ones upset about yesterday’s Southland ad. People actually cancelled their subscriptions over the promotion, according to e-mails received by the Times.



Here’s some of the feedback:

I am completely outraged that the L.A. Times, formerly one of the premier newspapers of the world, would finally be brought down so low as to accept advertising on a significant portion of its front page. I hope the Tribune Co. got a ton of money for this vile and image-destroying move — they will need it as the Times loses still more circulation. I am not going to continue my subscription, as there appears to be less and less room for information, and more and more for infomercials.

Every time I think this paper can’t get any worse, I’m unpleasantly surprised. The massive ad taking up valuable column space on the front page of Thursday’s paper has finally convinced me to cancel my subscription. The L.A. Times has gotten so pathetic, I’m forced to get my news elsewhere.

…Today, however, was the last straw: on the front page of the paper was an advertisement! Column left; half a page! I fear the daily paper, too, will go the way of Sunday’s edition! When I complained, your representative told me it was a “wonderful advertising opportunity” for The Times.

You are a NEWSPAPER, for God’s sake, not an advertising throwaway! You mean there was no news that was fit to print? Unfortunately, and with great regret, I have canceled my subscription.

Are you kidding? We understand journalists getting all hot-and-bothered over the encroachment of advertising on the front page and the integrity issues of running an ad that looked like an actual story, but are the paper’s readers really so concerned about this that they would cancel their subscriptions?

We can’t imagine that most readers did more than roll their eyes as they turned the page. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if LAT staffers and journalists from around the country are responsible for these e-mails, making it look like there’s more subscriber outrage than actually exists.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.