'We have to take care of our own people before others': People from across the US weigh in on Trump's first few weeks

It’s been a busy few weeks for President Donald Trump. We decided to step out of the newsroom to ask people from different parts of the country what they thought about Trump’s presidency so far.

We asked about the president’s Twitter account, his immigration ban, and the “America first” philosophy.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These interviews were recorded on February 6, 2017.

