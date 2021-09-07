These 10 states have the highest rates of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression

These 10 states have the greatest proportion of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression.

The ranking is based on the most recent available data from the Household Pulse Survey.

Oklahoma leads the list, with 39.7% of adults there reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression.

The pandemic has affected the mental health of many of us, but new data shows where people may be feeling these effects the most.

The Household Pulse Survey launched shortly after COVID-19 hit to track “the impact of the pandemic on employment status, consumer spending, food security, housing, education disruptions, and dimensions of physical and mental wellness,” according to its website. It’s conducted by the Census Bureau and five federal agencies, including the National Center for Health Statistics.

The most recently available data from the survey reveal the 10 states where the biggest proportion of residents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression for the time between August 4 and August 16. There were 61,243 adults who completed the survey for that time period.

Oklahoma took the top spot, with 39.7% of adults there reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in that time period. Here’s the full ranking:

1. Oklahoma Oklahoma City. Marcus Elwell/Getty Images Here, 39.7% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 2. Louisiana Here, 38.4% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 3. Arkansas Here, 35.1% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 4. Georgia Here, 34.8% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 5. Arizona Here, 34.7% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 6. Kentucky Here, 34.6% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 7. West Virginia Here, 34% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 8. New Mexico Here, 33.6% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 9. Tennessee Here, 33.2% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. 10. Nevada Here, 33.1% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression.