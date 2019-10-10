An iconic spice brand is spending more money on Facebook ads calling for Trump to be impeached than any Democratic candidate

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

Penzeys Spices – the largest independent spice company in the US – reportedly spent $US92,000 on Facebook impeachment ads in a week, more than any Democratic candidate or organisation.

CEO Bill Penzey is a vocal critic of President Trump.

“[T]he Republican Party’s been hijacked by the one-two combo of unlimited political spending and foreign forces seeking to end the very concept of government of, by and for the people,” Penzey wrote on the spice company’s Facebook page last week.

A spice brand is out-spending Democratic candidates in the push to impeach President Trump.

Penzeys Spices spent $US92,000 on Facebook impeachment ads from September 29 to October 5, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing Bully Pulpit Interactive data. That is the most any individual or organisation spent in that period other than Trump, who spent $US718,000.



For comparison, Democratic candidate Tom Steyer spent $US86,000 on Facebook impeachment ads. Sen. Elizabeth Warren spent $US20,000. No other Democratic candidate cracked the top 10 spenders.

Penzeys Spices’ position as an anti-Trump organisation is, at first glance, an unexpected one. The spice brand has 65 locations, making it America’s largest independent spice retailer, according to the New Yorker.

Penzeys Spices CEO Bill Penzey has been a vocal critic of President Trump since his 2018 election. The New Yorker reported last year that, after Trump’s election, Penzey sent an email to customers saying: “The open embrace of racism by the Republican Party in this election is now unleashing a wave of ugliness unseen in this country for decades.”

Penzey, who did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, has continued to speak out against Trump.

“This week the curtain was finally pulled back on how deeply un-American the Republican Party has become,” Penzey posted on the Penzey Spices’ Facebook page last week. “This week made clear the Republican Party’s been hijacked by the one-two combo of unlimited political spending and foreign forces seeking to end the very concept of government of, by and for the people.”

Penzey Spices sells “I Will Vote” stickers on its website, as well as “Embrace Hope” magnets and “V for Victory” pins. Penzey has also created new anti-Trump recipes over the years, including Russian-style Tsardust Memories seasoning and a recipe for “Pico Fruta Impeachment,” made with Penzey’s Pico Fruta seasoning and fresh peaches.

“Pico Fruta Impeachment. Clean, simple, and so right for our time,” Penzey wrote on Facebook in 2017.

“For the recipe: slice ripe peaches, sprinkle with Pico Fruta to taste, share,” Penzey continued. “For the reality: in attacking the freedom of the press, the President has broken his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the very First Amendment to the Constitution, the amendment the founders thought most important to a free nation.”

