Penthouse Parent Would "Love" To Have Hugh Hefner As Part Of Playboy "Going Forward"

As expected, Marc Bell, owner of the adult networking site FriendFinder, which is the parent company of Penthouse magazine, has made an offer to purchase Playboy.And that offer, for $210 million, is about a 13.5% premium to Hugh Hefner’s $5.50-per-share proposal to take the company private that was issued earlier this week.



Folio, which has a copy of the full letter to Playboy’s board, reports:

In connection with its proposal, FriendFinder says would leverage its 200,000 affiliates in its network of Web sites and social networking companies to extend Playboy’s global reach. “We are very excited about the prospect for the combination of Playboy Enterprises and FriendFinder Networks,” CEO Marc Bell says in the announcement. “We look forward to [Playboy founder Hugh Hefner] and other key members of management being an integral part of the combined companies.”

Meanwhile, Bell was on CNBC’s “Fast Money Half Time Report” earlier today.

His approach?

“To find out, what does Mr. Hefner want,” he told Melissa Lee. “Does he want to continue to run the company? Stay with the magazine? Stay in the house? We’d love to have him as part of this going forward.”

Playboy’s board confirmed its receipt of Bell’s letter with The Wrap and said it “will give it appropriate consideration.”

Watch the CNBC video below:



