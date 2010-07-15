Nudie Mag Showdown: Penthouse To Bid On Playboy

Photo: image via TheWrap.com

Since Monday, when Hugh Hefner and a major Playboy shareholder issued a proposal to take the struggling magazine and entertainment company private in a $5.50 per share offer that would value Playboy at $185 million, another bidder has emerged.That would be Marc Bell, chief executive of dirtier nudie mag Penthouse, who told The Wrap’s Dylan Stableford that he planned to make an offer. Said offer is expected to be announced at 12:30 (EST) today, Stableford reports.



But Hef’s not taking it seriously.

He tweeted:

Bell told The Wrap he would need a backer to buy Playboy, even though his other business, the adult network FriendFinder, brings in around $330 million a year. He also said the magazines wouldn’t be merged if his bid succeeded.

