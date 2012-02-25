SOLD: The $33.5 Million Plaza Penthouse That A Russian Billionaire Once Complained Was 'Attic-Like'

Photo: via Stribling

A penthouse at the Plaza Hotel that was on the market for $33.5 million has just been sold, according to the International Business Times.Followers of the luxury real estate market may recall that the apartment, a triplex at the top of the hotel, made headlines a few years back when its then-new owner, Russian financier and billionaire Andre Vavilov, sued the Plaza and its developer because he found the apartment to be too “attic-like.”



He had paid $53 million for the penthouse and a second duplex back in 2008, but never moved in, according to Curbed. While the suit was pending he sold the duplex for $8.4 million. The larger apartment went on the market, initially for $37.5 million, but hasn’t moved until now.

No word yet on the buyer, or what he actually paid for the place.

