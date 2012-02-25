SOLD: The $33.5 Million Plaza Penthouse That A Russian Billionaire Once Complained Was 'Attic-Like'

A penthouse at the Plaza Hotel that was on the market for $33.5 million has just been sold, according to the International Business Times.Followers of the luxury real estate market may recall that the apartment, a triplex at the top of the hotel, made headlines a few years back when its then-new owner, Russian financier and billionaire Andre Vavilov, sued the Plaza and its developer because he found the apartment to be too “attic-like.”

He had paid $53 million for the penthouse and a second duplex back in 2008, but never moved in, according to Curbed. While the suit was pending he sold the duplex for $8.4 million. The larger apartment went on the market, initially for $37.5 million, but hasn’t moved until now.

No word yet on the buyer, or what he actually paid for the place.

The apartment has 6,319 interior and 229 exterior square feet.

It also has a private elevator.

Unless you prefer to take the stairs.

10 rooms altogether.

Tons of light...unlike most attics we've seen.

Lots of modern finishes at a classic hotel.

Four bedrooms.

A wraparound terrace.

5.5 baths.

A cool standalone tub.

Marble everywhere.

And walk-in closets.

