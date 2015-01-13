HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lavish NYC Penthouse Hits The Market For $66 Million

The most expensive and lavish of six apartments built atop New York City’s historic Puck Building has hit the market for $US66 million.

The price is astounding, and if it sells at the list price, it would become the most expensive apartment building sold in downtown New York, according to Curbed.

The 7,241-square-foot apartment features six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a gym, home theatre, wine cellar, and beautiful rooftop patio.

