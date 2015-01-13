HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Lavish NYC Penthouse Hits The Market For $66 Million

William Scott Davis
Nyc penthouse 1Via Sotheby’s

The most expensive and lavish of six apartments built atop New York City’s historic Puck Building has hit the market for $US66 million.

The price is astounding, and if it sells at the list price, it would become the most expensive apartment building sold in downtown New York, according to Curbed.

The 7,241-square-foot apartment features six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a gym, home theatre, wine cellar, and beautiful rooftop patio.

The rooftop patio features a hot tub and a 'yoga lawn.'

Another lounge-y section of the patio.

The side of the rooftop has a grill and eating area.

The main rooms are striking with their wide open space and huge windows.

The tall windows and light colours give the space a very bright appearance.

The dining room.

The kitchen boasts some pretty, dark wood.

A cozy study.

Another small, cozy lounge.

The wine cellar is fully stocked.

A bright bedroom looking onto the patio.

Another bedroom with a couch.

The guest bedroom.

The indoor theatre with a popcorn machine in the back.

This bathroom is all marble.

