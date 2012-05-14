HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Dream Penthouse In Barbados Can Be Yours For Under $8 Million

Meredith Galante
Barbados, $7.95 million house

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A penthouse called “Old Trees” in Barbados is on sale for $7.95 million.The oceanfront property sits on the West Coast in Holetown.

The house has two master suites, one of which is currently set up as a media room, that open to private balconies. There are a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half bathroom.

The penthouse is in a gated community with a doorman.

Welcome to Barbados.

There are marble floors throughout.

The house is 6,500 square feet inside.

The master suite is pristine.

Every bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

On the deck there is a large dining table and sun loungers.

And there's a plunge pool.

Now head to the beach!

Love the idea of island living?

