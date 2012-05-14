HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Dream Penthouse In Barbados Can Be Yours For Under $8 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A penthouse called “Old Trees” in Barbados is on sale for $7.95 million.The oceanfront property sits on the West Coast in Holetown.



The house has two master suites, one of which is currently set up as a media room, that open to private balconies. There are a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half bathroom.

The penthouse is in a gated community with a doorman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.