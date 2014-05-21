The New York Palace Has Two Suites That Cost $US250,000 A Month [PHOTOS]

The iconicNew York Palace hotel completed its $US140 million renovations last year. Among other things, the renovations included two new triplex suites:
The Jewel Suite by jeweler Martin KatzandThe Champagne Suite.
These two 5,000-square-foot suites are located on the 53rd floor in The Towers, the Palace’s exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel.
And unsurprisingly, they’re really, really expensive. The New York Daily News reported that the suites cost an astounding $US25o,000 per month to rent. A single night in one of these suites costs $US25,000, making the monthly charge seem like a relative bargain.
But guests who stay in these suites get their money’s worth, with incredible amenities like private elevators, expert maître d’étage service, private Maybach car service, oversized outdoor terraces with private Jacuzzis, wood burning fireplaces, and complimentary champagne.
To get to the Jewel and Champagne Suites, guests enter through The Towers, the Palace's elite hotel-within-a-hotel.
The Champagne Suite has floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views of the Empire State Building. It also has custom artwork, like a black and white French mural.
The suite is designed to allow guests to entertain: It even has a 'wine cave' so guests can host wine tastings.
Designer Amy Jakubowski of New York-based design firm HOK said that the master bedroom was 'influenced by the Chardonnay grape.'
The master bathroom is covered in luxurious marble and features a large walk-in shower and soaking tub.
For the Jewel Suite, HOK teamed up with Martin Katz, renowned jeweler to stars like Angelina Jolie and Heidi Klum.
The entrance to the Jewel Suite features Port Laurent stone floors, diamond-like wall covering, and a 20-foot diamond waterfall chandelier.
Each guest who books the suite will receive an original $US2,500 Martin Katz Diamond Microband Ring.
The master bedroom is located on the suite's second floor. Guests can wake up to great views of the New York skyline.
Guests can take in the city views from their private hot tub, located on the suite's outdoor terrace.
