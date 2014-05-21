The New York Palace Has Two Suites That Cost $US250,000 A Month [PHOTOS]

The iconicNew York Palace hotel completed its $US140 million renovations last year. Among other things, the renovations included two new triplex suites:

The Jewel Suite by jeweler Martin KatzandThe Champagne Suite.

These two 5,000-square-foot suites are located on the 53rd floor in The Towers, the Palace’s exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel.

And unsurprisingly, they’re really, really expensive. The New York Daily News reported that the suites cost an astounding $US25o,000 per month to rent. A single night in one of these suites costs $US25,000, making the monthly charge seem like a relative bargain.

But guests who stay in these suites get their money’s worth, with incredible amenities like private elevators, expert maître d’étage service, private Maybach car service, oversized outdoor terraces with private Jacuzzis, wood burning fireplaces, and complimentary champagne.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.