Acapella Group Perform Incredible 28-Song 'Evolution Of Beyoncé' Medley

Fresh off their win at the first-ever YouTube Music Awards Sunday, The Pentatonix acapella group performed an amazing medley of Beyoncé hits on Monday’s “Ellen.”

But the singing group aren’t new on the scene.

They won season 3 of NBC’s “The Sing Off” and have 150 million views on YouTube on their viral music videos.

The group is releasing its third studio album on Nov. 5, featuring all-new covers of popular songs by top 40 artists.

The Hollywood Reporter calls their new 6-minute Beyoncé medley “a strategic move” to get people talking about the group before tomorrow’s album release. It worked.

Check out The Pentatonix performing a mashup of Beyoncé hits on “Ellen” below:

Now watch the group’s incredible “Evolution of Music” medley:

