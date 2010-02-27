Pentagon: Military Troops, Top Brass Can Twitter

After a seven-month review of policy, the U.S. Department of defence has officially given permission to troops and top-brass Pentagon officials to Twitter.



They can also update their status on Facebook and other social networking platforms.

But the Department of defence at all levels will monitor “against malicious activity on military information networks” and alert security if there are any breeches. They can block sites or shut down the Internet access within military networks temporarily if there is an issue.

“This directive recognises the importance of balancing appropriate security measures while maximizing the capabilities afforded by 21st Century Internet tools,” Deputy Secretary of defence William J. Lynn III wrote in the press statement.

The full memo is available here.

Here’s more from the AP:

