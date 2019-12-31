The Pentagon has tried twice this year to mothball one of its aircraft carriers, but it keeps getting shut down

US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Swofford The USS Harry S. Truman and ships assigned to its carrier trike group in the Atlantic Ocean during an exercise, February 16, 2018.

During recent budget negotiations, the Pentagon again tried to retire the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman decades ahead of schedule, Defence News reported Monday.

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget told the Pentagon that the Navy’s budget submission did not include refuelling the Truman or maintaining its air wing and directed it to come back with a budget that restored funding to both the carrier and the air wing.

The Pentagon reportedly complied, but this is the second time this year that it has tried to decommission the Truman early, after making the same pitch in March in its FY 2020 budget proposal.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Pentagon has tried twice in the past year to push a plan that would retire the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman decades early and cut its air wing.

Last month, amid fiscal year 2021 budget negotiations between the Department of Defence and the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, the Pentagon pushed a plan to retire the flat top early rather than move forward with plans for its mid-life refuelling in fiscal year 2024 and continued service after that.

“The Navy’s [budget submission] does not refuel the USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN-75) or maintain its associated air wing,” an OMB memo obtained by Defence News reads.

By not moving forward with the refuelling complex overhaul, during which the carrier’s nuclear reactor is refueled, the Truman’s 50-year hull life would be cut in half.

The OMB response to the Pentagon’s proposed budget instructs the Department of Defence to provide a carrier refuelling plan for the next 30 years that “includes the USS HARRY S. TRUMAN.” The Pentagon complied and restored funding for both the carrier and its air wing.

The Pentagon also proposed major cuts to the size of the fleet overall through early decommissioning of a handful of littoral combat ships and dock landing ships and by defunding the construction of a number of destroyers. OMB instructed the Pentagon to present a plan consistent with ambitions for a 355-ship Navy, according to Defence News.

The recent negotiations mark the second time this year the Navy has tried to decommission the Truman ahead of schedule.

“We made the difficult decision to retire CVN 75 (USS Harry S. Truman) in lieu of its previously funded refuelling complex overhaul that was scheduled to occur in FY 2024,” the Navy said in an overview of the fiscal year 2020 budget released in March.

The decision was purportedly made to free up funds for the development of unmanned, attritable systems that would better prepare the Navy to take on near-peer threats.

The plan to retire the Truman early faced pushback from Congress, and in April, the White House publicly reversed course on the budget plans, with Vice President Mike Pence announcing aboard the carrier that “the USS Harry S. Truman is going to be giving ’em hell for many more years to come.”

The next day, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “overriding the Decommission Order of the magnificent aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman,” effectively reversing his own administration’s plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.