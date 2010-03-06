Pentagon Shooter Had An Idea For A Currency Based On Knowledge

In addition to vast conspiracy theories, Thursday’s pentagon shooter had an idea for a new currency based on knowledge.
John Patrick Bedell was a “genius” circuit design student at San Jose State University and a “pothead,” sources told Mercury News.
Here’s our best interpretation of his Youtube economic manifesto:
- A creator uploads his creation to the Internet.
- Authorities issue him units of Information Currency (IC).
- Bloggers and other disseminators of news that want to use the content give the creator units of Monetary Currency (MC) for units of IC.
- New internet users give MC for IC, and then use the IC to obtain Verification Certificates (VC).
- VC’s strengthen the bond between user and creator.
Uh…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.