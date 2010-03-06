US

Pentagon Shooter Had An Idea For A Currency Based On Knowledge

Gus Lubin

In addition to vast conspiracy theories, Thursday’s pentagon shooter had an idea for a new currency based on knowledge.

John Patrick Bedell was a “genius” circuit design student at San Jose State University and a “pothead,” sources told Mercury News.

Here’s our best interpretation of his Youtube economic manifesto:

  • A creator uploads his creation to the Internet.
  • Authorities issue him units of Information Currency (IC).
  • Bloggers and other disseminators of news that want to use the content give the creator units of  Monetary Currency (MC) for units of IC.
  • New internet users give MC for IC, and then use the IC to obtain Verification Certificates (VC).
  • VC’s strengthen the bond between user and creator.

Uh…

