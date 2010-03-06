Pentagon Shooter Had An Idea For A Currency Based On Knowledge

In addition to vast conspiracy theories, Thursday’s pentagon shooter had an idea for a new currency based on knowledge.



John Patrick Bedell was a “genius” circuit design student at San Jose State University and a “pothead,” sources told Mercury News.

Here’s our best interpretation of his Youtube economic manifesto:

A creator uploads his creation to the Internet.

Authorities issue him units of Information Currency (IC).

Bloggers and other disseminators of news that want to use the content give the creator units of Monetary Currency (MC) for units of IC.

New internet users give MC for IC, and then use the IC to obtain Verification Certificates (VC).

VC’s strengthen the bond between user and creator.

Uh…



