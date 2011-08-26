This $73,000 Pentagon Report Confirms China Will Be A Military Superpower By 2020

China’s active territorial disputes

Photo: Pentagon report

The Pentagon’s release of its $73,000 report on the Chinese military has both countries pointing fingers.The U.S. takes 94-pages to outline CCP military projects and ambitions while China calls the report am “alarmist cock-and-bull-story“.



Despite the new carrier, the stealth fighter, and the unmanned drones, Wired points out the U.S. isn’t terribly concerned.

“There’s nothing particularly magical about any one particular item,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of defence for Asia Michael Schiffer said to reporters in a Wednesday briefing.

The report mentions:

China may have an aircraft carrier but training pilots to land planes on the craft will take until at least 2015.

China’s 15 space launches in 2010 but cites no reasons for concern.

Real concern about China’s cyber-hostilities.

China’s three types of warfare: psychological, media, and legal war.

A rundown of China’s missile capabilities

China’s ability to invade neighbouring territories as far away as Indonesia and Iran.

China has up to 65 nuclear missiles capable of hitting targets around the world.

China has had underground military facilities for 60 years.

The CCP has several pending territorial disputes it’s waiting to remedy.

The full report is below.



