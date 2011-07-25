The Pentagon Just Approved $1.35 Billion For This New Ground Combat Vehicle

Lastest modified configuration on the Bradley A3

Photo: BAE Systems

The Pentagon officially approved $1.35 billion in funding for its new fleet of Ground Combat Vehicles (GCV) to replace the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.According to defence News, the Army plans to buy more than 1,800 GCVs at about $10.5 million apiece.



Hitting the battlefield in 2017, the new vehicles will have more power, better protection, advanced technology and deliver a nine-man squad into battle.

Building upon 10 years of lessons

Artist’s impression of the new Ground Combat Vehicle

Photo: wikipedia commons

learned in Iraq and Afghanistan the GCV will:

Be completely networked to a central computer for coordinated missions

Be capable of speeds up to 30 mph

Consume less fuel than the Bradley

Be integrated with unmanned systems

Be hauled by the C-17 Globemaster instead of the C-130 allowing it to be larger

utilise the new hit avoidance systems

See also the hit avoidance system dubbed “The Iron Curtain” >

