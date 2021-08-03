Police officer stabbed to death, suspect killed at transit hub outside the Pentagon: report

Members of the Air Force walk away from the Pentagon, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Washington. Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. AP Photo/Cliff Owen

A police officer was killed in a violent incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for about an hour after reports of gunfire at a transit hub outside the facility.

The suspect was shot and killed by police, law enforcement officials told the AP.

A police officer was killed Tuesday after he was stabbed during a violent incident at a transit hub outside the Pentagon, law enforcement officials confirmed to The Associated Press.

Officials also said the suspect involved in the incident was shot by police and also died, according to the AP report.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse confirmed a police officer was attacked at around 10:37 a.m. on the Metro Bus platform outside the Pentagon.

Gunfire was exchanged, he said, adding there were “several casualties,” though he declined to say how many people were injured.

Kusse declined to confirm the report that the officer and the suspect had been killed in the incident. He also declined to confirm that a stabbing took place.

“There were several injuries that resulted from the incident,” he said.

Authorities are not looking for another suspect at this time, and the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation, Kusse added.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the Arlington County Fire Department earlier in the day said it saw “multiple patients.”

The Pentagon was placed in lockdown Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. after reports of gunfire near a platform at its Metro station. The lockdown was lifted at 12:13 p.m., the PFPA announced.

An announcement at the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown to “police activity,” the AP reported.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center,” the PFPA said in a statement earlier Tuesday. “We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

The PFPA said the incident was “secure” just before 12 p.m. Tuesday but said the scene remained “active” and asked people to stay away from the bus platform and entrance to the Pentagon Metro station.

Ryan Pickrell contributed reporting.