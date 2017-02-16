The Pentagon is reportedly considering recommending ground troops into Syria to fight ISIS

The Defence Department is considering recommending the US send ground troops into Syria to fight the terrorist group ISIS, according to a source who spoke to CNN.

“It’s possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time,” a defence official told CNN.

There are currently hundreds US troops in Syria to offer training and assistance to US-backed local forces there. But conventional forces would likely be on the ground in larger numbers, according to CNN.

CNN reported last month that Defence Secretary Jim Mattis was taking control of a Pentagon review to determine which options the Defence Department would present to President Donald Trump on the fight against ISIS.

The defence official CNN cites in Wednesday’s report stressed that any decision on Syria would ultimately be up to Trump.

Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and an expert on Syria, said he’s “not surprised” to see that the US is considering ground troops in Syria to fight ISIS.

“Fits Trump desire for a rapid victory + withdrawal,” he tweeted.

