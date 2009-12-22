Pentagon: Global Warming Will Lead To Global Conflict And Danger

“Picture Japan, suffering from flooding along its coastal cities and contamination of its fresh water supply, eyeing Russia’s Sakhalin Island oil and gas reserves as an energy source . . . Envision Pakistan, India and China – all armed with nuclear weapons – skirmishing at their borders over refugees, access to shared river and arable land.”



This might look like the minutes from a meeting of Hollywood executives. In fact, it is from a Pentagon memo on the possible consequences of global warming. Climate change is not just an environmental question, it could have a massive impact on international security.

Economist J. Bradford Delong found this Pentagon statement from 2007, which has special relevance following the disappointing Copenhagen talks.

