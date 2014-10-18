There Was An Ebola Scare At The Pentagon

Ebola fears have now reached all the way to the front door of the Pentagon.

At 9 AM this morning, according to Washington’s WJLA news, police found a woman vomiting in one of the parking lots at the Defence Department’s Arlington, VA headquarters. She said she had recently traveled in West Africa, triggering a now-familiar series of responses, including the isolation of the general area and the deployment of a hazardous materials team:

The Washington Post notes that these measures were taken “out of an abundance of caution.” Even so, just the possibility of Ebola has managed to shut down some of the area around the headquarters of the US military.

The patient was reportedly taken to a hospital in nearby Fairfax, VA.

