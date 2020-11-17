The Pentagon published cartoons depicting Russian hackers as silly bears in order to infuriate them, according to a report

US Cyber Command One Cyber Command image shows a clumsy bear dropping candy labelled with the names of malware that have linked to Russian hackers.

In recent weeks, the Pentagon’s cyber warfare arm, US Cyber Command, has started including whimsical cartoons when it publishes intelligence reports about foreign hackers.

One post depicted Russian hackers as a clumsy cartoon bear dropping Halloween Candy, and another showed a wide-eyed sloth in front of a laptop.

There’s a reason for these depictions: The cartoons are part of a deliberate strategy to infuriate and goad foreign adversaries, US officials told the security publication CyberScoop.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US Department of Defence’s Cyber Command regularly announces hacking operations that they’re countering â€” but in recent weeks, those announcements have taken a colourful turn.

Cyber Command, the Pentagon’s cyber warfare outfit, has increasingly posted cartoons and illustrations that appear to poke fun at foreign hackers. Their purpose isn’t just to entertain readers; rather, the cartoons are part a deliberate strategy to infuriate cybercriminals as the US attempts to ward off future attacks, unnamed officials told CyberScoop.

The tactics are part of a broader push by US officials to engage with hackers more publicly. Investigating cybercriminals has historically been carried out covertly, but in recent years the US has made a point to overtly announce information about hacking operations in order to deter future attacks.

According to CybserScoop, the new illustrations accompanying Cyber Command’s advisories are a way of adding insult to injury. The agency reportedly chose non-threatening, goofy animals to depict foreign hackers in order to stop them from using the announcements as a badge of honour.

A relatively new implant, which we have dubbed #SlothfulMedia, has been used to target victims in a number of countries, including: India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia and Ukraine. See more on @US_CYBERCOM's Virus Total page: https://t.co/HrPgvyPJ4v pic.twitter.com/b9hXnq2l6z — USCYBERCOM Cybersecurity Alert (@CNMF_CyberAlert) October 1, 2020

One illustration depicts a cybercriminal group using the Chinese government’s malware as a pink sloth hunched over a computer. Another cartoon accompanying a post about Russian state-sponsored cybercriminals depicts them as a clumsy bear dropping a bowl of Halloween candy.

An implant dropper dubbed #ComRATv4 recently attributed by @CISAgov and @FBI to Russian sponsored APT, Turla. It was likely used to target ministries of foreign affairs and national parliament.

@CNMF_CyberAlert continues to disclose #malware samples on: https://t.co/fSgk1xpG8t pic.twitter.com/c2jmozTAyB — USCYBERCOM Cybersecurity Alert (@CNMF_CyberAlert) October 29, 2020

The cartoons build on other unorthodox tactics used by Cyber Command to demoralize foreign cybercriminals. The agency previously attempted to deter hackers by sending them direct messages on multiple platforms in order to inform them that the US was aware of their activities, The New York Times reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.