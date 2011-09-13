Pentagon Confirms Presence Of (Four) U.S. Troops On The Ground In Libya

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that some U.S. troops are on the ground in Libya, according to Fox News.



That admission contradicts the Obama administration’s repeated assertions at the outset of the Libyan military intervention that no U.S. forces would be deployed to the North African nation.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. John Kirby told the news network that four unidentified service members are on the ground and working under the State Department to assist in the rebuilding of the American embassy there. The U.S. embassy in Tripoli was significantly damaged in the intense fighting that came to a head two weeks ago with Muammar Qaddafi’s ouster.

American officials have previously acknowledged the presence of some CIA agents on the ground in Libya who were reportedly helping coordinate NATO air strikes.

