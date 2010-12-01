Pentagon Concludes Repeal Of Don't-Ask-Don't-Tell Would Have Little Impact, Even During War

This is what President Obama has been waiting for. It appears the Pentagon has come to the same conclusion as the majority of the county. It’s difficult to see how John McCain et al. will argue against this.



The Pentagon has concluded that allowing gay men and women to serve openly in the United States armed forces presents a low risk to the military’s effectiveness, even at a time of war, and that 70 per cent of service members believe that the impact of repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” law would be either positive, mixed or of no consequence at all.

In an exhaustive nine-month study on the effects of repealing “don’t ask, don’t tell,” the 17-year-old policy that requires service members to keep their sexual orientation secret or face discharge, the authors concluded that while in the short run a repeal would likely bring about “some limited and isolated disruption to unit cohesion and retention,” it could be mitigated by effective leadership.

