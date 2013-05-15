REPORT: Army Sexual Assault Prevention Officer Accused Of 'Abusive Sexual Contact'

The coordinator of the Army’s sexual assault prevention office has been accused of “abusive sexual contact,” according to the AP.



The Army is investigating allegations of abusive sexual contact and assualt against a Corps sergeant at Fort Hood who had served as a

coordinator for an anti-sexual-harassment program, the Pentagon said in a statement, according to Bloomberg’s Michael Shepard.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. defence Secretary Chuck Hagel learned about the

allegations earlier today and ordered a full review of the matter.

The sergeant, who was not named, is being investigated by special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, according to the Pentagon statment, Bloomberg reported.

