REPORT: Department of Defence employees rang up over $1 million in casino and strip club charges with no serious repercussions

Department of Defence personnel racked up over $1 million in casino and “adult entertainment” charges on their Pentagon-approved cards, according to a new report from the DoD’s inspector general.

DoD personnel charged the government for 900 “adult entertainment transactions” totaling $96,576, and for 4,437 separate casino transactions totaling $952,258.

The report also says that the DoD did not take “appropriate action” over the misuse of the cards. An audit of 30 charge-card holders who had the highest dollar amount of “high-risk transactions” found that “no action” was taken to eliminate further misuse, according to The Guardian.

22 of the audited cardholders actually received “over-payments” when they requested reimbursements for their expenses, totaling $8,544.

The charge cards are generally used for expenses from government business, particularly travel — a far cry from strip clubs and gambling.

Among the more salacious details in the report, a navy employee who spent $1,417 on “adult entertainment” was merely “Counseled/ retrained/issued a new statement of understanding/ PG-13” as his only reprimand and no further action was taken.

Another navy employee, who racked up $1,078.00 in “adult” charges, was handed a “non-punitive letter of caution,” and yet continues to be able to use the government card.

The report says that the DoD “experienced potential national security vulnerabilities” as a result of the spending.

Among the inspector general’s recommendations were to “improve the identification of personal use of the travel card,” and, “improve the actions taken to eliminate travel card misuse by cardholders,” by reducing credit limits and closely monitoring cardholders who have previously misused the cards.

