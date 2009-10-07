Penson Tells SEC It's The Victim Of A Hoax

We’ve had a lively debate with Matt Taibbi about a purported naked short selling video.



But while Taibbi says the video is from Penson Financial Services, they say it’s a hoax.

Now, Penson has written the SEC, asking them to “carefully examine” the video (full letter below).

As Gary Weiss noted, “either Penson Financial Services has just lied to the SEC or Matt Taibbi is the victim of a hoax. There is no third alternative.”

Here’s the letter:

Penson Financial Services Letter To SEC



