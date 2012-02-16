This Southern City Is The Top Destination For Movers In America

Photo: Penske
Atlanta topped truck rental giant Penske’s list of Americans’ most frequent moving destinations for the second year in a row.Phoenix and Orlando moved up two places to respectively place and show, while Dallas fell from No. 2 to No. 4.
“As this list indicates, U.S. residents continue migrating primarily toward warm weather areas,” wrote Penske’s Don Mikes.
Overall, there were no new entrants into 2011’s top 10:
- Atlanta
- Phoenix
- Orlando, Fla.
- Dallas/Fort Worth
- Chicago
- Houston
- Denver
- Seattle
- Sarasota, Fla.
- Charlotte, N.C.
[h/t National Association of Realtors]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.