This Southern City Is The Top Destination For Movers In America

Rob Wile
Atlanta topped truck rental giant Penske’s list of Americans’ most frequent moving destinations for the second year in a row.Phoenix and Orlando moved up two places to respectively place and show, while Dallas fell from No. 2 to No. 4.

“As this list indicates, U.S. residents continue migrating primarily toward warm weather areas,” wrote Penske’s Don Mikes.

Overall, there were no new entrants into 2011’s top 10:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Phoenix
  3. Orlando, Fla.
  4. Dallas/Fort Worth
  5. Chicago
  6. Houston
  7. Denver
  8. Seattle
  9. Sarasota, Fla.
  10. Charlotte, N.C.

[h/t National Association of Realtors]

