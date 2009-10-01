SATURN--R.I.P.

Roger Penske has decided he doesn’t want Saturn after all, the Wall Street Journal is reporting:



The deal called for Penske to initially acquire vehicles from GM but eventually branch out to sell products from Renault SA and its Samsung Motors affiliate, which is based in South Korea. Penske Auto said Wednesday that it had negotiated a supply agreement with “another manufacturer,” but that company’s board rejected the deal.

GM will pull the plug on the Saturn brand according to Breaking News.

