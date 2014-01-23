The No. 1 Moving Destination In America Hasn't Changed In At Least 4 Years

Last year, truck rental giant Penske told us the No. 1 moving destination in America was Atlanta.

The year before that, they told us the No. 1 moving destination in America was Atlanta.

And the year before that.

And now we learn that this year, everyone is … still moving to Atlanta.

Some notable facts about Atlanta according to Penske:

Median household income: $US46,146

Average listing price: $US448,387

U.S. size ranking: 33

Average temperature in May: 79 degrees Fahrenheit

Famous for: international sports, soft drinks, Georgia peaches

Here’s the full list of the top moving destinations in America for 2013 according to Penske, gathered from reservations data. The 2012 ranking in parentheses.

1. Atlanta (1) 2. Tampa, Fla./Sarasota, Fla. (new combined entry) 3. Dallas/Fort Worth (2) 4. Orlando, Fla. (4) 5. Phoenix (3) 6. Houston (6) 7. Seattle (8) 8. Chicago (5) 9. Denver (7) 10. Las Vegas (new!)

And in map form:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.